Israel summons Turkish deputy envoy after Erdogan threatens to 'send Netanyahu to Allah'

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Friday announced summoning of Turkish ambassador after the country's President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 'sent Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Allah.'

"I instructed Israel's Foreign Ministry officials to summon the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following Erdogan's attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu and his threats to send PM Netanyahu to Allah and to convey a clear message to Erdogan," read the statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"You who supports the burning of babies, murderers, rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, is the last one who can speak about God.

There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric Hamas friends," continued Katz.

Israel Foreign Minister concluded his post by saying: "Be quiet and shame on you!"

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan said: "We will send Netanyahu to Allah to take care of him, to make him miserable."

This is attack falls in a series of such statements made by the Turkish leader who has compared Netanyahu to Hitler and Stalin and called Israel a "terrorist state" over "genocide in Gaza."

