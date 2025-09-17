Israel-Syria security talks stalled, senior officials tell i24NEWS

Recommended -

Following recent reports of significant progress in Israel-Syria security talks, two senior officials familiar with the negotiations have told i24NEWS that substantial gaps remain between the sides.

Despite meetings between Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and Washington’s efforts to broker a deal, officials say no agreement is expected next week, nor is a meeting anticipated between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

One of the senior officials added: “A breakthrough under U.S. pressure to showcase an achievement is also a possibility, but at this stage, the chances are low. Right now, it doesn’t look realistic.”

The primary sticking point in the talks concerns control over the buffer zone in southern Syria, according to i24NEWS sources.

This comes after earlier reports from Independent Arabia suggesting that the two countries were close to a “historic” security deal, with talks described as being in their final stages and more than 95% of terms agreed.

The proposed deal reportedly included an Israeli withdrawal from areas seized after December 8, 2024, except for two military points atop Mount Hermon, a postponement of the Golan Heights question, Syrian commitments to limit Iran-linked activity and prevent attacks on Israel from Syrian territory, and Israeli pledges not to interfere in Syria’s internal affairs while recognizing the government of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The Independent Arabia report also noted that Syrian Foreign Minister al-Shaibani was scheduled to meet Ron Dermer in London alongside the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Washington’s special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly eager to personally announce the agreement at a Washington ceremony later this month. However, Syrian hesitancy regarding a meeting with Netanyahu—amid the ongoing Gaza conflict and U.S. pressure—has complicated the process.