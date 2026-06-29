Israel to deploy earthquake relief delegation to Venezuela despite 17-year diplomatic freeze

At the instruction of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, a joint Israeli delegation will depart tomorrow for Venezuela to assist with disaster relief following a devastating earthquake.

The move marks a highly unusual moment of cooperation between the two nations, which have not maintained formal diplomatic relationships since 2009, when Venezuela severed ties with Israel during the Gaza conflict.

The humanitarian mission was greenlit following a strict coordination and inclusion review led by the National Security Council. This review was essential to address the complex logistical and diplomatic hurdles of operating inside a country with which Israel has lacked any official bilateral ties for nearly two decades.

The joint mission comprises representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the Israel Defense Forces, and the Home Front Command. The Foreign Ministry's activities on the ground will be led by Ambassador Yoad Magen, who grew up in Venezuela and brings deep personal familiarity with the country. The military component will be commanded by Brigadier General Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of the Home Front Command.

The initial team departing Tuesday includes specialized engineering professionals from the Home Front Command alongside Foreign Ministry officials, with additional rescue and structural experts expected to deploy as the situation develops. Despite the absolute lack of formal diplomatic channels between Jerusalem and Caracas, the Israeli experts are slated to work directly alongside their local counterparts in Venezuela to address the immediate needs reported on the ground.