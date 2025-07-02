Israel to open embassy in Estonia

Recommended -

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has announced plans to open an Israeli embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, calling the move a “historic step” in deepening ties between the two nations.

The announcement came during Sa’ar’s visit to the Estonian capital — the final stop on a three-day diplomatic tour across the Baltic region.

In meetings with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Sa’ar highlighted Estonia’s leadership in digital innovation and the two countries’ shared democratic values.

“This embassy reflects our commitment to strengthening the relationship,” Sa’ar said, adding that it will enhance both economic cooperation and security collaboration.

Estonia has maintained an embassy in Tel Aviv since 2009. Until now, Israeli diplomatic affairs in Estonia were handled through the embassy in Helsinki. Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna welcomed the announcement as a “new milestone” in the partnership between the countries.

The move comes as Israel seeks to expand its network of alliances amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas, reinforcing connections with democratic and tech-forward nations. Sa’ar’s visit to Estonia followed earlier stops in Latvia and Lithuania, where Israel already has embassies.