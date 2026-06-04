Israel to open first-ever embassy in Slovenia after mid-air flight ban drama

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced Thursday that Israel will establish its first-ever permanent embassy in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia.

The historic decision marks a complete reversal of heavily strained bilateral relations, coinciding exactly with the swearing-in of a new right-leaning Slovenian government led by Prime Minister Janez Janša.

Sa’ar’s announcement followed immediately after the Slovenian parliament approved Janša’s new coalition government on Thursday.

The Israeli foreign minister instructed the Director General of his office, Attorney Eden Bar-Tal, to fast-track the legal and logistical procedures required to establish the physical embassy on Slovenian soil and to begin the selection process for Israel's first resident ambassador to the country.

"Janez Janša is a clear and steadfast friend of Israel," Sa’ar said in an official statement. "His election creates a unique opportunity to advance bilateral relations between our countries, which have been at a low point in recent years due to the hostility of the previous government in Ljubljana. The Foreign Ministry under my leadership will act without delay to utilize this opportunity."

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Israel was among the very first nations to recognize Slovenia’s independence following the fragmentation of Yugoslavia, establishing formal diplomatic relations in 1992. While Slovenia opened its own embassy in Israel in 1994, Israel has managed its diplomatic affairs in Ljubljana via a non-resident "mobile" ambassador based out of Jerusalem.

The absence of a physical Israeli embassy on Slovenian soil had persisted for over three decades, despite the long-standing sympathetic view toward Israel held by the Slovenian public since independence.

Relations between the two nations reached a historical low under the outgoing liberal government of Robert Golob and his Freedom Movement party.

Following the October 7 attacks, the Golob administration adopted a highly critical stance toward Israel, actively opposing its military strategies and right to self-defense. The outgoing government officially recognized a Palestinian state, supported international legal actions against Jerusalem, and actively promoted commercial and political boycotts against Israel.

Janša, who has previously served three terms as prime minister, has historically fostered a climate of warm friendship and close security cooperation with Israel. Foreign policy analysts note that his return to power will likely distance Ljubljana from the hostile initiatives championed by the previous administration.

An Israir passenger flight traveling from Tel Aviv to Ljubljana was unexpectedly denied landing clearance by Slovenian aviation authorities, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency diversion to Zagreb, Croatia.

Israir CEO Uri Sirkis publicly accused Slovenian infrastructure regulators of implementing a politically motivated boycott.

Sirkis claimed that Slovenian authorities froze landing and operational permits for Israeli air carriers as an explicit protest against the policies of the Israeli government. The sudden aviation freeze drew sharp criticism from Israel's Transportation Ministry, which characterized the incident as an illegal political blockade violating international open-skies frameworks.

Sa’ar indicated that the opening of the physical embassy is a direct strategy to solidify Israel’s renewed standing in the region under Janša's leadership. "An Israeli embassy is more than a diplomatic mission," Sa'ar posted to social media. "It is a statement of friendship, dialogue, and a shared belief in freedom, democracy, and security. We are turning today a new page. When Israel’s friends return to power, Israel returns."