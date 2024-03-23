Israeli envoy to Ireland receives death threats, 'white powder' in mail

Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich received a letter containing white powder and photographs of victims of the October 7 attack with a note saying: “You're next,” - beside a photo of the Israeli envoy, according to a report in the Irish Times on Friday.

"We will not be intimidated, we will not be silenced," ambassador Erlich, who had faced calls for expulsion since the Israel-Hamas war outbreak, commented on the threat in her X (formerly Twitter) post.

A package is said ot have arrived at the Israeli embassy in Dublin earlier on March 14, leading to the evacuation of the building and the deployment of military Emergency Ordnance Disposal teams. Further investigation showed the white powder was sugar.

The Special Detective Unit of the Gardai, in charge of the embassy's external security, said: "A cordon was put in place around the area, and the services of the Army EOD team were requested. The package was subsequently deemed safe and a hoax."

The Gardai also announced they would implement a review of the security situation at the embassy citing the increasing number of threats.

