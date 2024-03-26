Israeli FM rebukes Colombian president for threat to cut ties

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz rebuked Colombian President Petro Gustavo, following the Latin American leader's call for countries to cut diplomatic ties with Jerusalem if Israel did not "abide" by a resolution from the UN Security Council.

"The support of the President of Colombia Petro Gustavo to the Hamas killers who committed massacres and horrific sexual crimes against babies, women and adults is a disgrace to the Colombian people," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

"Israel will continue to protect its citizens and will not submit to any pressures and threats," Katz concluded.

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council passed a motion demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as well as an immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages.

While, Israeli officials doubt the diplomatic pressure will have any affect on Hamas, there have been concerns of what it might mean for Israel, particularly in that the war could end with the terrorist organization still in control of the Gaza Strip.

“Finally, a ceasefire resolution in Gaza comes out of the United Nations Council unanimously. I invite the nations of the world to sever diplomatic relations if Israel breaks the ceasefire," the Colombian president said on Monday, following the vote.