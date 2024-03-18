Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz on Monday rebuked his counterpart at the European Union, Josep Borrell, for “attacking” Israel by claiming that famine was being used as “a weapon of war.”

“Israel allows extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza by land, air, and sea for anyone willing to help. Despite Hamas violently disrupting aid convoys and UNRWA's collaboration with them, we persist,” Katz responded in a statement posted on X.

“It's time for EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell to stop attacking Israel and recognize our right to self-defense against Hamas' crimes,” the Israeli foreign minister rebuked, in a social media post which tagged his various European counterparts.

Borrell spoke at a conference in Brussels, on humanitarian aid for Gaza, saying "In Gaza we are no longer on the brink of famine, we are in a state of famine, affecting thousands of people.”

"This is unacceptable. Starvation is used as a weapon of war. Israel is provoking famine,” the EU foreign policy chief claimed.

The former Spanish foreign minister, serving since 2019 as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, defended anti-Israeli positions for years, even before the the Hamas-led October 7 attack and the ensuing war.

Last month, Borrell also called for other countries to halt arms supplies to Israel. Earlier in the year, he blamed the Israeli government for supporting Hamas in order to weaken the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.