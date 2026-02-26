Israeli FM Sa’ar: UAE ties moving from partnership to alliance

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja, hosted a traditional Iftar banquet at the Hilton Hotel in Tel Aviv, bringing together dignitaries, officials, and representatives of Israel’s diverse religious communities.

The event, attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, members of the Knesset, and foreign diplomats, emphasized tolerance, peace, and coexistence amid ongoing regional instability.

In his address, Ambassador Al Khaja acknowledged the “elements of chaos” affecting the region, citing the exploitation of the holy month of Ramadan by extremist groups to incite violence, division, and racism.

“Those forces fear peace, because peace exposes the emptiness and incapacity of extremism,” he said discussing the contrast between celebrations in other parts of the world and the anxiety experienced in some Arab cities and villages in Israel.

Focusing on Israel’s Arab society, Al Khaja emphasized the importance of fostering unity and dialogue. “Our gathering embodies a refined model of coexistence, communication, understanding, and interconnectedness among the various components of society within the State of Israel,” he said, noting the presence of Muslims, Jews, Christians, and Druze at the banquet.

He added that the politicization or weaponization of religion is one of the region’s most dangerous challenges, stressing that “all our religions call for peace and coexistence. Religion is for God, the homeland is for all, and terrorism has no religion.”

President Isaac Herzog, in his remarks, echoed the ambassador’s focus on the challenges faced by Israel’s Arab citizens, describing the region as beset by “elements of chaos” but underscoring the resilience of its communities. Herzog highlighted the critical role of Israeli Arabs in strengthening the country’s democratic fabric and praised initiatives fostering integration, dialogue, and mutual respect.

The event marked the fourth consecutive Iftar hosted by the UAE embassy in Israel, symbolizing a growing commitment to the Abraham Accords and regional peace. Ambassador Al Khaja concluded by reaffirming the UAE’s vision for the Middle East: a future where dialogue prevails over division, cooperation replaces conflict, and societies across Israel and the region can celebrate shared values and coexistence.