Israeli FM Sa'ar arrives in Somaliland on first official visit

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrived this morning in Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, on the first official visit since Israel recognized Somaliland’s sovereignty, a Somaliland diplomatic source told i24NEWS.

During his visit, Sa’ar is expected to meet with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. The two are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the presidential palace later today, the source added.

The diplomatic source said the visit aims to advance meaningful political and strategic cooperation between Israel and Somaliland. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has not issued any comment on the trip.

This visit marks the first high-level Israeli delegation to Somaliland since the recognition of its independence and signals an effort to strengthen bilateral relations. Details of the discussions and any agreements remain unconfirmed.