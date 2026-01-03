Israeli leadership hails Trump for 'brave, brilliant' Venezuela operation

'Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states'

Photo of Maduro in U.S. custody shared by Trump
Photo of Maduro in U.S. custody shared by Trump

Israel's prime minister and foreign minister issued high praise to U.S. President Donald Trump following the successful operation on Saturday to capture Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

"Israel commends the United States’ operation, led by President Trump, which acted as the leader of the free world," GIdeon Sa'ar, the Jewish state's top diplomat, wrote on social media. "At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Maduro’s illegal tyranny."

"Israel welcomes the removal of the dictator who led a network of drugs and terror and hopes for the return of democracy to the country and for friendly relations between the states," he further added. 

The statement came hours after Maduro and his wife were seized in an overnight operation.  

"This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, hailed Trump’s “bold and historic leadership on behalf of freedom and justice.”

“I salute your decisive resolve and the brilliant action of your brave soldiers,” the premier added.

