Israeli officials deeply frustrated over U.S. arms shipment pause - report

Tensions between Israel and the United States have intensified as Israeli officials have expressed deep frustrations over the Biden administration's decision to halt an arms shipment destined for Israel.

According to reports from NBC News, this move has exacerbated existing tensions, particularly following the recent developments in ceasefire and hostage negotiations with Hamas.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed to NBC News the significant frustration within the Israeli government over the abrupt pause in the arms delivery.

This frustration has been compounded by Israel's perception that it was blindsided by Hamas' unexpected announcement earlier in the week, indicating acceptance of a ceasefire proposal that Israel claims it was not informed about in advance.

The Biden administration's decision to pause the arms shipment was reportedly driven by concerns that Israel might be on the verge of launching a full-scale assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah. A senior U.S. administration official, speaking to the Associated Press, confirmed the temporary suspension, citing worries over Israel's potential military actions.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In addition to the arms shipment delay, Israeli officials have alleged that the Biden administration was aware of modifications made to a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar to Hamas.

However, they claim that the U.S. failed to inform Israel of these changes before Hamas publicly announced its acceptance of the ceasefire terms.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

These claims have been refuted by a senior U.S. official, who asserted that American diplomats have maintained active engagement with Israeli counterparts throughout the negotiation process.

Despite the strained relations, the U.S. remains committed to facilitating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. U.S. officials believe that Israel has negotiated in good faith and that the ceasefire proposal presented to Hamas in April was the most comprehensive to date.