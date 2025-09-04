Israeli President Herzog meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

Recommended -

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was welcomed at the Vatican on Thursday by Pope Leo XIV, describing the reception as “warm” and expressing gratitude to the pontiff.

In a message shared on X, Herzog emphasized Israel’s top priority: securing the immediate release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

“Israel aspires to a day when the peoples of the Middle East, the children of Abraham, will live together in peace, partnership, and hope,” Herzog said.

He called on religious leaders and people of goodwill worldwide to unite in demanding the hostages’ release, describing it as “the first essential step towards a better future for the entire region.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/1963561231043715155 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Herzog also reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to freedom of religion for all faiths and its determination to protect Christian communities in the Holy Land and across the Middle East.

The Israeli president praised Pope Leo XIV’s ongoing efforts against hatred and violence and his work to promote global peace, expressing a desire to strengthen cooperation between Israel and the Vatican in the pursuit of “justice and compassion.”