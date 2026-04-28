Israeli President Herzog visits Kazakhstan in historic state visit

On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, as part of an official state visit. Herzog was received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace with a formal reception ceremony. The ceremony included a welcome report delivered by the commander of the Kazakhstani honor guard company, followed by the playing of both national anthems.

Herzog's trip was aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries and advancing bilateral cooperation. At the heart of the meeting was a discussion regarding the deepening of strategic relations and accelerating cooperation.

President Herzog expressed warm appreciation for Kazakhstan's decision last November to join the Abraham Accords, calling the move courageous, noting that it was welcomed both in Israel and at the White House. He also highlighted Kazakhstan's participation in the "Peace Council" led by the United States, describing it as a clear signal to the world of the country's commitment to partnership and regional stability.

Economic cooperation was also featured prominently during the meeting, with Herzog emphasizing the potential for a significant growth in trade and business activities. He specifically pointed to the near-approval of direct flights between Israel and Kazakhstan. Israeli economic representatives held parallel meetings with the Kazakh government during the visit to further advance these goals.

On the second day of his visit, President Herzog stopped at the "Beit Rachel" synagogue in Astana, where he was joined by the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan, Rabbi Yeshaya Cohen, the Rabbi of Astana, Rabbi Shmuel Karnauch, and other local Chabad rabbis. He spoke about the challenges of the local Jewish community and joined its members in a prayer for the well-being of IDF soldiers and security forces. He praised the community's efforts to preserve Jewish identity.

In remarks delivered at the synagogue, Herzog spoke emotionally about the history of Kazakhstan's Jewish community, saying in part, "There is no doubt that Chabad's activities here and around the world and in Kazakhstan are amazing, preserving Judaism and connecting all Jews wherever they are." Herzog also paid tribute to Alexander Mashkevitch, whose memory is honored by the Kazakh synagogue, calling his contributions to the Jewish people enormous.

Separately, during the visit, the President's Office addressed questions from reporters regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu's ongoing legal cases, reiterating Herzog's longstanding position that a plea agreement between the parties would be the appropriate resolution. The office stated that before any discussion of a pardon request, all avenues toward reaching such an agreement should be exhausted. The statement added another dimension to an already notable trip, as Herzog balanced high-level diplomacy abroad with sensitive domestic political matters back home.