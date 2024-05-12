Israeli source to i24NEWS: Egypt is "stabbing us in the back" at ICJ after Sinai assistance

In a move that has ignited diplomatic tensions between Egypt and Israel, Cairo announced its support for South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Egypt's decision to back South Africa's claim has raised eyebrows in Israel, with one Israeli diplomatic source describing it to i24NEWS as a betrayal.

"After everything we did for them in Sinai, Netanyahu completely breached the annex in the peace agreement and in return they stab us in the back," the source told i24NEWS.

The rift stems from Israel's military operations along the Egypt-Gaza border, with Cairo expressing concern that these actions could endanger the peace treaty between the two countries. Egypt has repeatedly warned Israel about the implications of its military presence in the Sinai Peninsula.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry defended its decision, citing Israel's alleged aggression against Palestinian civilians in Gaza as justification for its support of South Africa's lawsuit.

Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

The ministry's statement highlighted Israel's "systematic practices" against the Palestinian people, including the targeting of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in the Strip.

Furthermore, Egypt has taken symbolic actions in protest of Israel's operations in Rafah, such as closing the Rafah Crossing to humanitarian aid.

The escalation in tensions comes against the backdrop of longstanding cooperation between Egypt and Israel, particularly in combating common security threats, such as terrorism in the Sinai Peninsula.

Islamic State Group in Sinai, via AP

Since 2011, Egypt has requested Israeli assistance in addressing the ISIS threat in Sinai, a move that Israel has reportedly accommodated multiple times.

However, Egypt's alignment with South Africa's legal challenge underscores a shift in diplomatic dynamics, with Cairo now siding against Israel on the international stage.