Israeli source to i24NEWS: Egyptian military cancels meetings with Israel amid diplomatic fallout

Egyptian military officials have abruptly cancelled planned meetings with their Israeli counterparts, an Israeli source told i24NEWS on Monday.

This move comes in the wake of Egypt's controversial backing of South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli sources, speaking to i24NEWS, revealed the sudden cancellation, indicating a deepening diplomatic crisis between the two nations.

The decision has stirred strong reactions within Israeli diplomatic circles, with one source describing it to i24NEWS as a "betrayal," particularly given Israel's past cooperation and support for Egypt, notably in the Sinai Peninsula.

The rift stems from Egypt's concerns over Israel's military operations along the Egypt-Gaza border, which Cairo perceives as a threat to the longstanding peace treaty between the two countries. Egypt has consistently warned Israel about the potential destabilizing effects of its actions in Sinai.

In defense of its support for South Africa's lawsuit, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry pointed to what it alleges as Israel's aggression against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The ministry cited Israel's purported "systematic practices" of targeting civilians and destroying infrastructure in the Strip as justification for its stance.

Symbolic gestures of protest from Egypt have accompanied the diplomatic fallout, including the closure of the Rafah Crossing to humanitarian aid in response to Israel's operations in Rafah.

Despite the strained ties, Egypt and Israel have a history of cooperation, particularly in addressing common security threats such as terrorism in the Sinai Peninsula.

Since 2011, Egypt has sought Israeli assistance in combatting the ISIS threat in Sinai, with Israel reportedly providing support on multiple occasions.