Israeli strike: Due to missed call, US warning to Qatar was too late

Fresh revelations on Thursday shed light on the tense diplomatic maneuvers that unfolded just before Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in Qatar. According to Kan reports, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff attempted to warn Qatari authorities only moments before the missiles hit.

The Pentagon had detected the incoming missiles and quickly alerted the White House. President Donald Trump then instructed Witkoff to urgently contact the Qatari Prime Minister. However, calls went unanswered. Witkoff eventually reached the Deputy Prime Minister, but by then, explosions were already being reported in Doha.

Trump later insisted he had been briefed by Israel ahead of the strikes and claimed Washington had relayed the warning to Qatar. Qatari officials disputed this, saying they were informed only after the attack had begun.

The Israeli strike, targeting senior Hamas leaders in exile, has since triggered a diplomatic crisis. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of “driving the Middle East into chaos.”

An emergency Arab summit has been scheduled for Sunday and Monday in Doha to address the fallout from the operation.