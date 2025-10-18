Kushner: After Qatar strike, Trump felt Israelis 'getting a little bit out of control'

U.S. President Donald Trump was blindsided by Israel's strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha last month, and felt that Israeli leadership should be pressured into changing course, said Jared Kushner in a candid discussion of the events leading up to the U.S.-engineered Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and the architect of the Abraham Accords, said that after the failed Qatar strike, the president felt like the Israelis were getting a little bit out of control,” says Kushner. “It was time to be very strong and stop them from doing things that he felt were not in their long-term interests.”

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eventually apologized to the Qataris, a strategic U.S. ally, for the strike that targeted Palestinian jihadists harbored by the resource-rich Gulf kingdom.

“I think both Jared and I felt, I just feel we felt a little bit betrayed,” said Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, who also took part in the interview.

“It had a metastasizing effect because the Qataris were critical to the negotiation, as were the Egyptians and the Turks,” Witkoff further added. “We had lost the confidence of the Qataris. And so Hamas went underground, and it was very, very difficult to get to them.”