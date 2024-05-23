Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel proposed on Thursday that Israel respond to Spain recognizing a Palestinian state by recognizing the independence of Catalonia, the Basque Country, Galicia, the Canary Islands, and other Spanish regions seeking to break away.

The Blue and White parliamentarian sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz, arguing that if recognition of Palestinian statehood is based on a minority expressing an uncompromising desire for independence, then the Spanish request must be honored first of all in its own sovereign territory.

This comes a day after Spain, Ireland, and Norway declared their intention to recognize Palestine as a state, despite the Palestinian Authority not having sovereignty over the West Bank and enjoying autonomy only in some of it.

In the Gaza Strip, where Israel is currently fighting to root out Hamas terrorists, the PA holds no power.

The announcement by the three European countries was met with condemnation both in Israel and abroad, with Western countries stating that Palestinian statehood must only come about through negotiations with Israel.

Israeli politicians were quick to act in response, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant rescinding an order preventing settlers from entering the northern part of the West Bank. In addition, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich vowed to halt all funds transferred to the PA.

Haskel's proposition may serve as a diplomat