Lindsey Graham to i24NEWS: Legislation in pipeline to sanction countries complying with ICC warrants

United States Senator Lindsey Graham told i24NEWS he will promote a legislation sanctioning countries for complying with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1859672211914977791 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Voicing his outrage over the ICC decision against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Republican stated that "Any nation or organization that aids or abets this outrage should expect to meet firm resistance from the United States, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his team, and my colleagues in Congress to come up with a powerful response."

He added that the ICC is "a rogue and politically motivated organization that is trampling on the very concept of the rule of law."