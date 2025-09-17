Macron signals hostage release as condition for Palestine recognition

Recommended -

On the eve of what has been described as a diplomatic tsunami at the UN General Assembly, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be recalibrating his approach to Palestinian statehood.

In an audio recording obtained by i24NEWS, Macron is heard saying: “I will not recognize a Palestinian state without the release of the hostages.”

The conversation took place between Macron and former French parliament member Meyer Habib, with the recording obtained by i24NEWS's Diplomatic Correspondent Guy Azriel.

If upheld, the stance would mark a sharp shift from recent French policy.

Macron had previously backed away from attaching conditions to recognition and was widely expected to announce France’s unilateral, unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state during his upcoming address at the UNGA in New York.

According to French media, that speech, scheduled for Monday evening at 10:30 p.m. local time, coinciding with Rosh Hashanah, is still expected to include a formal recognition announcement.

However, Macron’s remarks raise questions about whether Paris will in fact tie recognition to developments on the ground, particularly regarding the fate of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Diplomatic sources also confirm that Macron has faced growing pressure in recent days. As part of those efforts, the Élysée Palace initiated a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in an attempt to navigate the impasse created by the French president’s earlier pledge of unconditional recognition.