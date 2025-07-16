Mike Huckabee: Trump right about Netanyahu trial – 'a political witch hunt'

Recommended -

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on X that he visted the trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying that President Donald Trump "is right... again."

Trump wrote on his Truth social late June, saying that the trial amounted to "a witch hunt." This drew condemnation in Israel, even among right-wing lawmakers, who said that Trump was overstepping his boundaries and should not intervene in internal Israeli affairs.

Huckabee's visit comes after attending the MUNI EXPO 2025 Local Government Center conference in Tel Aviv, where he further elaborated on the trial.

"This matter is highly sensitive," he said. "The president addressed what we perceived as fundamentally a witch hunt in America, and it's extremely challenging to perform the duties voters elected you for while constrained by legal proceedings that divert attention from your responsibilities.

"The President comprehends the difficulty when during such an intense tenure you devote extensive time in courtrooms before biased judges. I believe the president isn't attempting to choose sides regarding Israeli affairs, yet he acknowledges from his personal experience how extraordinarily difficult it becomes to fulfill the role citizens elected you to perform. I plan to attend Netanyahu's trial proceedings today to observe, which promises to be quite fascinating."