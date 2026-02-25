Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed New Delhi on Wednesday for a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking his second trip to the country as the nation's prime minister.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will meet Netanyahu to review “the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership.” The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defense and security, agriculture and trade.

Modi is also set to call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog during the visit, the Indian government said in a statement.

Speaking at the start of the weekly government meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed the visit, saying, “On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi, will arrive in Israel.” He added that India is a “global power” and said the two countries would work to further strengthen ties through “a series of decisions related to tightening and cooperation between governments and between countries. Economic cooperation, political cooperation, and security cooperation.”

India’s foreign ministry said the visit “will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and will present an opportunity to review the common challenges as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.”

Modi’s first visit as India's prime minister to Israel took place in 2017, the first ever by an Indian prime minister. Modi made his first trip to Israel in 2006 as Chief Minister of Gujarat to study agricultural techniques and water management innovations.

The current trip comes as both governments signal plans to expand political, financial, and security cooperation, with further announcements expected following bilateral meetings in Israel. i24NEWS will provide special coverage of the visit, including his address at the Knesset.