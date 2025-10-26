Mossad reveals foiled Iranian terror plots in Australia, Greece, and Germany

The Mossad announced on Sunday that it had uncovered the mechanisms behind several Iranian-led terrorist plots thwarted in Australia, Greece, and Germany between 2024 and 2025. Israeli intelligence said multiple terror cells linked to these operations have been dismantled and their members arrested.

According to the agency, the Iranian regime has intensified efforts to target Israelis and Jewish communities worldwide in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

Mossad said close cooperation with international security services helped prevent multiple attacks, saving lives and enabling prosecutions.

One of the key figures named in the revelations is Sardar Amar, a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and head of the 11th Brigade under Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani. Mossad claims Amar led a network tasked with striking Israeli and Jewish targets abroad and was directly connected to the foiled operations in Greece, Australia, and Germany.

The repeated failures of this network, according to the agency, led to the exposure of its operatives and infrastructure.

In response to the discovery of Iranian cells operating on their soil, Australia and Germany have taken diplomatic action. Canberra expelled the Iranian ambassador, declaring him persona non grata, while Berlin has called for similar measures. Both moves were described as signals of “zero tolerance” for state-sponsored terrorism.

Mossad said Iran continues to use terrorism as a strategic tool to attack Israel and Jewish civilians abroad while avoiding direct military or political confrontation. The exposure of Amar’s network, it added, highlights the growing challenges faced by Tehran’s covert apparatus.

The Israeli intelligence service emphasized that international efforts are increasingly constraining Iran’s ability to operate abroad, imposing diplomatic costs on the regime. “Mossad, together with its global partners, will continue to thwart terrorist threats emanating from Iran and its proxies to protect Israeli citizens and Jewish communities around the world,” the agency said.