Netanyahu and Biden speak as Israel begins evacuation and preparation for Rafah offensive

The discussion comes at a pivotal moment as Israel braces itself for a potential operation in Rafah, a strategic area in the Gaza Strip

i24NEWS
3 min read
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with United States President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with United States President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv,Miriam Alster/Flash90

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in a critical phone conversation on Monday, according to a report by the The Times of Israel.

The discussion comes at a pivotal moment as Israel braces itself for a potential operation in Rafah, a strategic area in the Gaza Strip. 

CIA Director William Burns is currently in Jerusalem to confer with Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials on the impending situation.

Video poster

Reports suggest that the Biden administration, which has long cautioned against military action in Rafah, is seeking urgent clarity from Israel regarding its plans for Rafah. This development follows the initiation of civilian evacuations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from parts of Rafah.

According to Kan News, the U.S. is pressing for comprehensive briefings from Israeli authorities on the proposed military campaign. High-level discussions between American and Israeli officials are slated to take place today to address these concerns.

GPO
Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone after Iranian attack, April 14 2014GPO

Israel, cognizant of the potential ramifications of any military operation in Rafah, considers coordination with Egypt crucial for the success of its strategic objectives. Rafah's proximity to the border with Egypt underscores the need for synchronized efforts between the two nations.

In readiness for the anticipated offensive, the IDF has commenced preparations for the evacuation of civilians from Rafah, a move seen as a prelude to military action.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Palestinians inspect the damage from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 9, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Flyers have been disseminated urging residents of eastern Rafah to temporarily relocate to designated humanitarian zones.

The calls for evacuation are being conveyed through various channels, including flyers, SMS messages, phone calls, and media broadcasts in Arabic.

This article received 0 comments