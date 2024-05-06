Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in a critical phone conversation on Monday, according to a report by the The Times of Israel.

The discussion comes at a pivotal moment as Israel braces itself for a potential operation in Rafah, a strategic area in the Gaza Strip.

CIA Director William Burns is currently in Jerusalem to confer with Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials on the impending situation.

Reports suggest that the Biden administration, which has long cautioned against military action in Rafah, is seeking urgent clarity from Israel regarding its plans for Rafah. This development follows the initiation of civilian evacuations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from parts of Rafah.

According to Kan News, the U.S. is pressing for comprehensive briefings from Israeli authorities on the proposed military campaign. High-level discussions between American and Israeli officials are slated to take place today to address these concerns.

GPO

Israel, cognizant of the potential ramifications of any military operation in Rafah, considers coordination with Egypt crucial for the success of its strategic objectives. Rafah's proximity to the border with Egypt underscores the need for synchronized efforts between the two nations.

In readiness for the anticipated offensive, the IDF has commenced preparations for the evacuation of civilians from Rafah, a move seen as a prelude to military action.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Flyers have been disseminated urging residents of eastern Rafah to temporarily relocate to designated humanitarian zones.

The calls for evacuation are being conveyed through various channels, including flyers, SMS messages, phone calls, and media broadcasts in Arabic.