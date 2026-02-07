Netanyahu announces Wednesday meeting with Trump in Washington to discuss Iran

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iran, his office announced on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations must include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis," the press release read.

The Israeli leader's latest trip to Washington was initially scheduled to take place February 18-22, yet the meeting was pushed forward by a week following a request from Jerusalem, a White House Official was cited by the Axios outlet as saying.

On Sunday, Netanyahu will chair additional meetings with the government's political and security cabinets.

The indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., held in Oman on Friday, were followed by a flurry of statements from officials.

Trump said that the talks were "good. Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly. We have to see what that deal is."

He then added that "But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly, as they should. Last time, they decided maybe not to do it, but I think they probably feel differently. We'll see what the deal is. It'll be different than last time. And we have a big armada. We have a big fleet heading in that direction. It'll be there pretty soon. So we'll see how that works out.”

Whereas the Islamic Republic's top diplomat stated that enriched uranium and ballistic missiles are non-negotiable for Tehran and it will discuss with the U.S. the proposition to give up on either.

"As for zero enrichment, that is outside the scope of the negotiations for us. Enrichment is an undeniable right for us, and it must continue. Even through bombing us, they could not destroy it because technology cannot be destroyed by bombing," said Abbas Araghchi, adding that Tehran was "prepared to reach an agreement that assures them that enrichment in Iran will be peaceful."