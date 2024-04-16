Netanyahu avoiding call from British PM Sunak on Iran attack - report

Following Iran's massive aerial bombardment of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly avoiding a scheduled call from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to a report by Israel's Kann public broadcaster, Netanyahu has been evading the call, which was supposed to take place on Monday.

While the Prime Minister's Office denies the report, it refrained from confirming whether Netanyahu has indeed spoken with Sunak yet.

The delay in the call comes despite Sunak's announcement in the House of Commons that he would "shortly speak to Prime Minister Netanyahu to express our solidarity with Israel and to discuss how we can prevent further escalation" in the aftermath of the Iranian attack.

Although Sunak's call with Netanyahu was expected to happen yesterday, it has not materialized yet, as reported by the UK's Sky News. The delay raises questions about the communication between the two leaders amid the ongoing crisis.

Yonatan Sindal/FLASH90

Israel's war cabinet is currently deliberating on how to respond to the Iranian attack, with various nations urging restraint to avoid further escalation.

Notably, countries that assisted in thwarting the assault, including the UK, have emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions.

Britain's Royal Air Force was among several foreign air forces that participated in shooting down Iranian drones during the extensive barrage on Saturday night.