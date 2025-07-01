Netanyahu confirms i24NEWS revelation he will visit US next week

Recommended -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed an i24NEWS report that he will set off next week to Washington, DC, to meet senior officials including US President Donald Trump.

"I am expected to leave next week for meetings in the United States with US President Donald Trump, with Vice President [JD] Vance, with Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, with the president's representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, with the Secretary of Commerce - we have a few things to close before then in order to reach the trade agreement in addition to other things – meetings with the heads of Congress and the Senate and security meetings, which I will not detail here," Netanyahu said in a cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu underscored that this comes after the touted success of the Iranian war, which lasted 12 days. During the conflict, the US bombed three nuclear facilities, including the Fordow underground enrichment center with never-before-used massive ordnance penetrators (MOPs).

Trump later confirmed that the ceasefire and hostage release deal and Iran will be on the agenda in the upcoming meeting.