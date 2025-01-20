Netanyahu congratulates Donald Trump on presidency

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on Monday on his inauguration.

"Sara and I send our warmest wishes to you, Melania and the American people on your second inauguration as President of the United States," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu detailed his record during his first term, which included "groundbreaking moments.

"You withdrew from the dangerous Iran nuclear deal, you recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, you moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and you recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," Netanyahu said.

"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights."

Netanyahu noted the Abraham accords, which normalized peaceful relations with four Arab and Muslim countries.

"I’m confident that we will complete the defeat of Iran’s terror axis and usher in a new era of peace and prosperity for our region," he said.

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages," Netanyahu concluded. "I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel. I am sure, Mr. President, that under your leadership, the best days of our alliance are yet to come."

President Isaac Herzog took to X to congratulate Trump as well, writing: "On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my heartfelt congratulations."

"You are a true friend of Israel," Herzog continued. "Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and to building a better future for our region. A special thank you for your commitment to bringing all our hostages home. We wish you and your administration great success in your service to the American people. Good luck!"