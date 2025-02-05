Netanyahu gifts Trump pagers as memento from Hezbollah attack - report

The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House was characterized by cordiality, punctuated by an exchange of symbolic gifts.

Netanyahu gave Trump two pagers, one of which was gold, in reference to the ongoing military operation, to which the American president responded that "it was a great operation," Israel's Channel 12 reported.

In return, Trump gave the Israeli Prime Minister a photo of their meeting, autographed with the words: "To Bibi, a great leader," using Netanyahu's nickname.

The two discussed Netanyahu's legal woes, as he is mired in a corruption trial. Trump reportedly criticized the requirement for Netanyahu to appear three times a week in court, while he is leading a war "that is changing the face of the Middle East." Trump reportedly described this situation as "absurd," drawing a parallel with his own theory of the "Deep State" in the United States.

"Toppling a right-wing government while Trump is President of the United States would be a national irresponsibility and would deal a fatal blow to the right-wing camp," said a source from the Israeli delegation. "We have nearly two years to drive historical changes, we cannot miss this opportunity."

This first meeting since Trump's return to the presidency was marked by several important statements regarding Israel, the Palestinians, and the Middle East, including a proposal for American control over Gaza and a population transfer plan. These proposals were widely applauded in Israel, with some even calling for their immediate implementation.