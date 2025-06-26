Netanyahu: 'Great victory' against Iran opens door for further peace deals
'This victory opens up an opportunity for a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements,' Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said – 'We are working hard on this'
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Recommended -
"We fought fiercely against Iran – and achieved a great victory," Prime Minister said in a short video released on Thursday.
"This victory opens up an opportunity for a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements. We are working hard on this. Along with the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, there is a window of opportunity here that must not be missed. Not a single day must be wasted."
This article received 0 comments