Netanyahu hits out at Schumer's 'inappropriate' speech urging elections

The Israeli leader made the remark in an interview with CNN

i24NEWS
US Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a weekly news conference at the US Capitol on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
US Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a weekly news conference at the US Capitol on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday slammed the statement made last week by top US Democrat Chuck Schumer, urging Netanyahu to stand down and call a new election. 

Schumer "is not opposing me, he’s opposing the people of Israel," Netanyahu said, branding the remarks "totally inappropriate" in an interview with CNN.

"You don’t do that to a sister democracy," Netanyahu added.

