Netanyahu hits out at Schumer's 'inappropriate' speech urging elections
The Israeli leader made the remark in an interview with CNN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday slammed the statement made last week by top US Democrat Chuck Schumer, urging Netanyahu to stand down and call a new election.
Schumer "is not opposing me, he’s opposing the people of Israel," Netanyahu said, branding the remarks "totally inappropriate" in an interview with CNN.
"You don’t do that to a sister democracy," Netanyahu added.
