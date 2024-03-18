Netanyahu holds 1st phone call with Biden in over a month after harsh words

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden held their first phone call in more than a month on Monday, speaking for 45 minutes after exchanging sharp barbs about one another in media.

"President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to surge humanitarian assistance to Gaza," a statement by the White House said.

Biden has stated that an expected Rafah operation would constitute a "red line," but added that he will always stand by Israel. The situation of more than one million Palestinians in Rafah is of particular concern to the Biden administration, even though Israeli officials state they are facilitating aid to Gaza.

Senator Chuck Schumer last week urged Israel to go to elections, blasting the prime minister and his right-wing government.

Netanyahu has stated that public disagreements can serve Hamas.

More to follow