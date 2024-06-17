Netanyahu meets U.S. envoy amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held discussions with a bipartisan delegation of U.S. members of Congress, organized in coordination with the American Israel Education Foundation

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
 ■ 
US special envoy Amos Hochstein (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
US special envoy Amos Hochstein (left) and Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuAmos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. 

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Foreign Policy Adviser Dr. Ophir Falk, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Israel Stephanie Hallett.

Video poster

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held discussions with a bipartisan delegation of U.S. members of Congress, organized in coordination with the American Israel Education Foundation. 

The delegation included Representatives Steny Hoyer, Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy McBath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson.

Ariel Hermoni/Israel Ministry of Defense
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with a US congressional delegationAriel Hermoni/Israel Ministry of Defense

During his meeting, Minister Gallant emphasized the ongoing conflict Israel faces against Iranian proxies, framing it as a broader struggle for Western civilization. 

He underscored the importance of U.S. support, stating, “Israel is engaged in a war against Iranian proxies – a war on Western civilization. US support in all its forms is critical not only to Israel’s victory but also to the deterrence of our common enemies across the world.”

This article received 0 comments

Comments