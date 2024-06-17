On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff Tzachi Braverman, Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Foreign Policy Adviser Dr. Ophir Falk, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Israel Stephanie Hallett.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held discussions with a bipartisan delegation of U.S. members of Congress, organized in coordination with the American Israel Education Foundation.

The delegation included Representatives Steny Hoyer, Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy McBath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson.

Ariel Hermoni/Israel Ministry of Defense

During his meeting, Minister Gallant emphasized the ongoing conflict Israel faces against Iranian proxies, framing it as a broader struggle for Western civilization.

He underscored the importance of U.S. support, stating, “Israel is engaged in a war against Iranian proxies – a war on Western civilization. US support in all its forms is critical not only to Israel’s victory but also to the deterrence of our common enemies across the world.”