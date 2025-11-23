Netanyahu meets with India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met with India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, in his office in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The two discussed future economic alliances and partnerships that would strengthen the joint power shared between both countries.

"Israel and India are strengthening our strategic partnership, more investments, more innovation, and a strong economic corridor from India through Israel to Europe. Together we are building economic power," Netanyahu posted to X following the meeting.

The parties discussed strengthening economic ties between the countries on a number of issues, including expanding investments, promoting a trade agreement, and promoting the economic corridor from India through the Middle East and Israel to Europe.

The meeting was attended by Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Deputy Head of the National Security Council, Gil Reich, Political Advisor, Ofir Falk and Indian Ambassador to Israel, J. P. Singh.