The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly's decision to back a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member as the Israeli government rejected upgrading the status of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

"No reward will be given for the terrible massacre of October 7, which 80% of the Palestinians, both in the West Bank and in Gaza, support. Israel won't allow establishment of terrorist state," said Netanyahu.

AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool

"No one will prevent us, Israel, from exercising our basic right to defend ourselves - not the UN General Assembly and not any other entity. We will stand together with our heads held high to defend our country," added the Israeli Prime Minister.

The Israeli government ⁠rejected the decision, highlighting it "does not change the status of the disputed areas, does not confer any rights, and does not detract from any rights of the State of Israel and the Jewish people in the Land of Israel."

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

The governmental readout added that the decision could not serve as a base "for future negotiations" and does not seek to promote "a peaceful solution."

The UN General Assembly's step implies recognizing Palestine as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council to "reconsider the matter favorably."