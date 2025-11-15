Netanyahu, Putin discuss Middle East in phone call

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call Saturday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussing the Middle East, Moscow and Jerusalem said in respective statements.

According to the Kremlin, the leaders touched on "recent developments in the Gaza Strip amid the cease-fire, the situation around Iran's nuclear program, and efforts to support stability in Syria."

Netanyahu's office said that "the conversation took place at the initiative of President Putin and followed a series of previous conversations, which dealt with regional issues."

This comes days after Russia submitted its proposal on Gaza to the UN Security Council, challenging a U.S. effort to pass President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The Russian counterproposal differs significantly from the U.S. blueprint, declaring that “the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories poses a threat to regional peace,” and puts forth a series of demands that completely ignore Israel's security concerns.

A spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the UN said the Russian plan represents an “attempt to sow division now, when agreement on the resolution is in advanced negotiations, will have severe and tangible consequences for Palestinians in Gaza, and this is entirely avoidable. The ceasefire is fragile, and we call on the Security Council to unite and move forward to secure urgently needed peace.”