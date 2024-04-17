Netanyahu reiterates Israel will defend itself, after foreign envoy meetings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, thanking them for countries' unequivocal support in standing against an unprecedented attack from Iran.

Later in the day, Netanyahu held a State Security Cabinet meeting and referred to the meeting when reiterating "we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself."

"I am now coming from meetings with the foreign ministers of Great Britain and Germany. Last night I spoke to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and soon I will also speak to other leaders," Netanyahu said at the beginning of the cabinet meeting.

"I thank our friends for their support for the defense of Israel and I say this, both support in words and support in actions. They also have all kinds of suggestions and advice, I appreciate it, but I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself," he reiterated.

According to a press statement, following the meeting with the British and German foreign ministers, Netanyahu also presented them with the scope of humanitarian aid and the continuation of fighting in Gaza.

In addition, the Israeli prime minister rejected "claims of international organizations of starvation in Gaza," saying that "Israel goes above and beyond on the humanitarian issue."