Netanyahu, Rubio discuss implementation of Gaza ceasefire as top U.S. diplomat rounds off one-day trip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday as the top U.S. diplomat concluded his brief visit to Israel.

They discussed the outcomes of the visit and reaffirmed "the deep and enduring partnership between Israel and the United States," according to a statement from Netanyahu's office.

Netanyahu thanked Secretary Rubio for his steadfast support and for his "commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Israel alliance during these challenging times."

The Prime Minister and The Secretary of State emphasized their shared commitment to continue close cooperation to advancing the common interests and values that unite the United States and Israel, first and foremost, the return of the remaining deceased hostages and the disarming Hamas and demilitarization of Gaza.