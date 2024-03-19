Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the dispatch of a high-level delegation to the United States to discuss the ongoing war effort against Hamas and the proposed operation in Rafah.

The delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, aims to address concerns and explore alternatives in coordination with the Biden administration.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the decision to send the delegation was made in response to a request from U.S. President Joe Biden, indicating the importance of bilateral discussions on the escalating conflict. The delegation will also include a representative from COGAT, the IDF unit responsible for coordinating aid in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination to eliminate Hamas battalions in Rafah while offering humanitarian solutions to the civilian population. This commitment comes amid mounting U.S. opposition to a potential Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, where over a million displaced Palestinians are seeking shelter.

The move follows a phone conversation between Netanyahu and Biden, during which the U.S. president urged Israel to explore alternatives to a full-scale offensive in Rafah. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the meeting between Israeli and US officials is likely to take place early next week.

Netanyahu's pushback against the Biden administration's reluctance to support a major military operation in Rafah underscores Israel's resolve to combat Hamas effectively.

"There is no way to complete the destruction of these Hamas battalions in Rafah other than through a ground operation," Netanyahu emphasized during a briefing with the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.