Netanyahu to address U.S. Senate Republicans after Schumer’s speech - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is tentatively scheduled to speak virtually to the United States Senate Republicans during their lunch meeting on Wednesday, two Senate sources familiar with the plan told Axios.

The invitation came after Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, long a supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish U.S. elected official, told the Senate that Netanyahu’s government “no longer fits the needs of Israel.” Schumer called for new Israeli government election, saying Netanyahu "lost his way" and was an obstacle to peace in the region amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Netanyahu was meant to talk with Republicans during their policy retreat earlier last week, after invitation from Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), the third-ranked Senate Republican.

The diplomatic efforts come as amid growing tension between the U.S. President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart. Biden on Monday assured Netanyahu on a Monday call that he is not trying to undermine him.

