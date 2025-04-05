Netanyahu to depart for Washington on Sunday directly from Hungary to meet with Trump, i24NEWS told

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart to Washington DC on Sunday

directly from Hungary—where he is presently on an official visit—to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, i24NEWS learned on Saturday from an Israeli source.

The visit comes following a phone conversation between the leaders on Friday, and a call with State Secretary Marco Rubio a short while ago.

As a result, the planned visit to Washington of Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz will be postponed once again.

Topics of discussion between the two leaders are expected to include the possible military action against Iran's nuclear facilities, the Gaza war and the future of the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, the U.S. bombing campaign against Iran-backed Houthi jihadists in Yemen, and the recent imposition of tariffs on Israeli products.