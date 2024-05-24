Johnson announces Netanyahu's address to joint Congress session

Republican United States House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday announced that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon address a joint meeting of Congress amid increased tensions with the U.S. President Joe Biden over the war in Gaza.

Delivering a keynote speech at the Israeli embassy's annual Independence Day reception, Johnson said that "yes, it will come at the right timing and, in my opinion, will be a strong show of support for the Israeli government in their time of greatest need.”

The diplomatic gathering came amid strains between Biden and Netanyahu over the U.S. push for Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The embassy gave equal billing to a speech by a Democratic U.S. Representative Pete Aguilar, who said U.S. support for Israel was "iron-clad."

However, Netanyahu's invitation will likely drive further divide in the Democrats' camp, despite the House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries recently reassuring, it is all "puppies and rainbows" and the party's split over Israel is "overstated."

Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), a member of the Democratic leadership, told Axios, "I don't think this is a good time. Let's not complicate an already complicated situation."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said of the idea, simply: "No."