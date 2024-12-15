Netanyahu, Trump discuss Syria developments, hostage deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-Elect Donald Trump spoke early Sunday on the phone, discussing progress in talks for a deal to release captives held in the Gaza Strip and developments in Syria.

Trump has stated his desire for a ceasefire and hostage release deal before he takes office, saying earlier that there will be "all hell to pay" if they are not back in Israel.

This comes as Adam Boehler, Trump's advisor on hostages and missing persons, is expected in Israel in the coming days. The 45-year-old envoy is expected to hold meetings concerning a potential agreement on hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The Biden administration has worked for more than a year to push for a deal, although only succeeded in November of 2023 to bring the sides to an understanding for a partial hostage release.