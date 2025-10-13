Netanyahu was invited to the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh - but declined

The Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not take part in the global "Peace Summit" in Sharm el-Sheikh - contrary to the Egyptian Presidency's Office, which said he would participate.

The office stated that this was not possible due to "the proximity of the holiday."

Meanwhile, Israel confirms that Prabowo Subianto, the President of Indonesia — which has no official relations with the country — will arrive for a visit as early as Tuesday.

Sunday night, the Prime Minister submitted a request for the court to postpone his expected testimony scheduled for Wednesday, due to an "urgent and important diplomatic visit."

In addition to Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority Chairma, Mahmoud Abbas is also expected to join the summit.

Sunday night, i24NEWS reported that the purpose of the summit in Egypt is to advance the issue of a "peace force" that will arrive in the Gaza Strip, and to promote the transfer of funds for its reconstruction. Two informed sources told i24NEWS that "there must not be a vacuum" in Gaza.