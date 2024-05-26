Nikki Haley arrives in Israel for diplomatic and humanitarian visit

Former U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, arrived in Israel on Sunday to begin a diplomatic and humanitarian visit.

She was greeted on the tarmac of Ben Gurion Airport by Knesset member Danny Danon, who also previously served as Israel’s ambassador to the UN.

Haley's itinerary in Israel is packed with critical engagements. Her visit will include a comprehensive tour of the Gaza Envelope and the northern border, areas that have faced intense security challenges. These visits are designed to provide Haley with a deeper understanding of the complexities and dangers faced by Israeli communities near these volatile borders during the war.

באדיבות לשכת דני דנון

In addition to her tours, Haley will hold meetings with senior government and security officials. These discussions are expected to cover a range of issues, from bilateral relations between the United States and Israel to broader geopolitical concerns affecting the region.

A particularly important part of Haley's visit will involve meetings with individuals directly affected by the current war. She is scheduled to meet with returned hostages, providing a platform for these individuals to share their experiences.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Haley will also meet with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers who fought on October 7, as well as survivors of the Nova Music Festival massacre.

Danny Danon, who worked closely with Haley during their time as ambassadors to the UN, will accompany her throughout her visit. In their initial meeting, Danon briefed Haley on the current situation in Israel, including recent security developments and ongoing challenges.