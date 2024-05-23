Nikki Haley set to arrive in Israel for in solidarity visit - report

Former U.S. presidential candidate and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is set to arrive in Israel on Monday for a solidarity visit, according to Israel National News.

During her visit, Haley will tour Gaza border communities and war-struck areas in both northern and southern Israel.

She will also meet with Israeli leaders and defense officials to discuss the current situation and express her support.

Accompanying Haley throughout her visit will be MK Danny Danon, a former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations who served alongside her.

Haley's visit comes shortly after her recent public statement, made during her first speaking event since withdrawing from the presidential race, where she announced her decision to vote for former U.S. President Donald Trump in the upcoming November elections.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Despite acknowledging that Trump "has not been perfect" on policies important to her, she criticized President Joe Biden as having been "a catastrophe" and confirmed her support for Trump by stating, "So I will be voting for Trump."