No progress in Israeli-Syrian security talks, officials say to i24NEWS

Amid Syrian President al-Sharaa’s visit to Washington, Israeli officials have clarified that there has been no significant progress in talks over a security agreement between Israel and Syria.

According to Israeli sources, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Walid al-Sharaa has presented territorial demands that Israel cannot accept, including a withdrawal from the strategically sensitive Mount Hermon and areas in southern Syria. An Israeli official stressed: “There is no point in talking about withdrawals before there is a stable Syrian state, and that is very far from it.”

A senior Israeli source also dismissed earlier reports suggesting that the talks were moving in a positive direction.

Former National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi had expressed optimism about the negotiations, but the source clarified that while discussions extended beyond initial expectations, substantial gaps remain. These gaps persisted even after a round of talks conducted by former Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Dermer at the end of August.

The officials emphasized that the talks are ongoing, but any hope for an agreement on security arrangements remains distant. Core disagreements over territorial control and Syria’s internal stability continue to hinder progress.

Israeli authorities indicate that, for now, dialogue is limited to preliminary discussions, and any future agreement would depend on a significant shift in Syria’s political and security landscape.