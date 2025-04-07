PM Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington; will meet with Trump tonight

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed during the night (Monday) in Washington, as part of a state visit that will last until Wednesday. Tomorrow, Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump for a one-on-one meeting, and afterwards also for an expanded meeting with the negotiating teams of both sides, with the participation of the American envoy Steve Witkoff.

Before the meeting, Trump said: "We are going to talk about trade, and we are going to talk about the obvious issue, you know what the obvious issue is! A lot of things are happening right now in the Middle East that need to be silenced."

He added: "..We had no issues with the Middle East, everything was done. We had no problem with Iran, we had no problem with anyone. Then came the October War, and it was all because... Iran isn't giving money to anyone as it has no money...".

Netanyahu is expected to meet with the American Secretary of Commerce this evening, among other things, to discuss the implications of the sweeping tariff declaration imposed by Trump. On Tuesday morning, another meeting with the American Vice President JD Evans is expected, as well as meetings with Senators in between.

Netanyahu flew to the United States after a state visit to Hungary, and his return to Israel is expected on Wednesday morning.