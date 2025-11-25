PM Netanyahu: full confidence in India’s security, new visit date will be coordinated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Tuesday that it is coordinating with Indian authorities to set a new date for his previously postponed visit to India.

Despite the postponement, Netanyahu’s office emphasized that Israel’s bond with India remains strong. The Prime Minister has “full confidence” in India’s security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement shared on social media platform X read: “Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and (Indian) Prime Minister is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date.”

The announcement comes after Guy Azriel, correspondent from i24NEWS' Hebrew channel, reported earlier this week that Netanyahu’s December trip had been postponed in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack that took place in Delhi about two weeks ago in which ten people were killed and dozens were injured.

Indian authorities said they had uncovered a terrorist cell connected to a Pakistani Islamist group and a jihadist branch of al-Qaeda in Kashmir, following the explosion in Delhi.

Netanyahu’s planned visit would have been his first official trip to India since January 2018, which followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to Israel in 2017.